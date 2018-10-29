Genealogy Society Hears Program On Breazeale Family

Mrs. Pat Rauls presented a very informative program on the Breazeale Family during the Sunday, October 28th meeting of the Bradley county Genealogy Society. She informed the group that her ancestral heritage started in Colonial Virginia and moved into South Carolina and on into Roane County Tennessee. From there on to Mississippi and into Ashley County Arkansas.
She covered the following family ancestors during her presentation:
*Henry Brassall-1620-1662
*Henry Brazeel-1651-1720
*Henry Brazeale-1661-1750
*Elijah Breazeale-1718-1790
*Henry Breazeale-1740-1784
*Woods Breazeale-1763-1850
*Jedediah Breazeale-1805-1860
*David Rhea Breazeale-1830-1862, served in Civil War
*David Breazeale-1861-1897
*David Jefferson Breazeale-1891-1961, Bradley County
*Patricia Ann Breazele-1940, Married James Forrest Rauls
*James Forrest Rauls-1976
*Kent James Rauls-2016
Those present enjoyed the program.
She covered the following family ancestors during her presentation:
*Henry Brassall-1620-1662
*Henry Brazeel-1651-1720
*Henry Brazeale-1661-1750
*Elijah Breazeale-1718-1790
*Henry Breazeale-1740-1784
*Woods Breazeale-1763-1850
*Jedediah Breazeale-1805-1860
*David Rhea Breazeale-1830-1862, served in Civil War
*David Breazeale-1861-1897
*David Jefferson Breazeale-1891-1961, Bradley County
*Patricia Ann Breazele-1940, Married James Forrest Rauls
*James Forrest Rauls-1976
*Kent James Rauls-2016
Those present enjoyed the program.
No comments:
Post a Comment