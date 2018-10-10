Hermitage School Board October Meeting

The Hermitage School Board met October 8th to conduct the monthly business of the District. Reports were presented by school administrators and Superintendent Dr. Tracy Tucker. The board voted to pay for a membership for Dr. Tucker to join the Warren Rotary Club. Mr. Sam St John, president of the Warren Rotary Club was present to make the request.
In other business the board approved the following:
*purchase business trip accidental death and dismemberment insurance
*Title 1 ESSA compliance
*Act 1120 5% report
*ADE Statement of Assurance
*Equity report
Head Football Coach Chase Ellis provide an update on the status of Hermitage's involvement in eight man football under the authority of the Arkansas Activities Association. He indicate Hermitage's number of players remains low. One board member voiced concern that some of the teams Hermitage is playing has over twenty players. Coach Ellis explained that participation in eight man football is based on school enrollment, not how many players are on the team. The board offered their support for the program and urged the administration to try to find out why more students do not take part in football. Coach Ellis stated he tries to work with kids who have summer jobs, but they must take part in off season and most practices to play.
After coming out of executive session, the board voted to hire Dr. Tucker and Mistie McGhee as substitute bus drivers. Both are securing their CDL drivers license.
No comments:
Post a Comment