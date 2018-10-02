HOSA Participates in Fall Cleanup

EACBEC HOSA participated in the Bradley County Fall Clean Up. Members of HOSA and Health Professions students volunteered to clean up Warren School District campuses and surrounding highways during the week as well as on Saturday, September 29th.
HOSA sponsors are Kasey Reep and Emily Harton.
Overall the Cleanup Project had about 60 participants, according to Judge Klay McKinney's office. There were about 50-60 loads carried to the landfill totaling about 17.00 tons.
