Hospital Board Meets

Members of the Bradley County Hospital Board met Thursday, October 25th for their regular board meeting. The preceding board meeting minutes were approved and CFO Brandon Gorman presented the financial reports, Home Health Care report and updated the board on the sales tax fund.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*Rebecca Steward, M.D., Pathology
*Dennis Jacks, M.D., Urology-Moved to inactive status
*Joe Wharton, M.D., Family Medicine
*F. Keith Bell, M.D., RAPA
*Viviana Suarez, M.D., ER/Family Medicine
*Roger Mason, M.D., ER Medicine
Executive reports were given by CNO Sarah Tucker and CEO Steve Henson.
