Hospital Board Members Appointed

In a brief meeting of just over 15 minutes, the Bradley County Quorum meet October 15th and disposed of county monthly business. Judge McKinney reported on construction of a new box culvert on Bradley Road 11. He told the Justices the work was near completion.
The Judge also informed the court that the ordinance for levying a local tax on liquor is still being reviewed by the county attorney and should be ready soon.
The Judge submitted the names of Kenneth McDougald and Freddie Mobley for re-appointment to the Bradley County Medical Center Board. The re-appointment is for three years. Both men were approved.
Justice of the Peace Pat Morman asked the Judge about the status of the prison/jail. The Judge stated he had not heard anything in about a month. He stated he was waiting on further information. It was noted that recent reports indicate that certain members of the legislature have just learned of the proposal by the state and have voiced concerns.
