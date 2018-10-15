Hospital Hires Public Relations Specialist

Bradley County Medical Center announces the hiring of Dennen Cuthbertson as the Public Relations Specialist for the Hospital. Mr. Cuthbertson's duties will include maintaining the hospital's website and social media, setting up events, designing and securing advertising as approved by the board and issuing news releases as necessary. He will also attend events representing the hospital and will be involved in community activites for the medical center.
Dennen Cuthbertson is 30 years old and is an honor graduate of Warren High School, class of 2006 and holds a B. S. degree in Sports Management from Arkansas State University, He graduated from ASU, Cum Laude, in 2010. He received his Master in Sports Administration from ASU in 2014. Mr. Cuthbertson comes to BCMC from the Athletics Media Relations Department of ASU.
He told salineriverchronicle.com that he was excited to be back home in Warren and looks forward to working in the Warren community and assisting Bradley County Medical Center in providing quality services. He stated he hopes to see the hospital grow and prosper.
Mr. Cuthbertson was named a National Society of Collegiate Scholar, was a member of Alpha Lambda Honor Society and was a member of the Arkansas State University Sports Mamagement Club. He was named an 8AAA All-Conference Baseball Player for the Warren Lumberjacks in 2016. He has extensive family in the Warren area.
