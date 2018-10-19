Intermodal Receives Excellent Financial Report

The Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority met Wednesday, October 17th in Monticello. The board conducted routine monthly business including approval of the financial report. The boards's
bookkeeper, Bob Milton, informed the members that the authority is now debt free, having paid off the note to Commercial bank. According to Mr. Milton the authority has cash balances of $88,908.68 and owed just over $200.00 in unpaid invoices for September. The financial statement listed city/county receivables as follows:
*Monticello-$21,062.93
*Drew County-$1,682.78
*Warren-$26,875.85
*Bradley County-$174,925.37-
Mr. Milton stated that Bradley county has conducted $22,458.97 of work on the industrial site and that amount will be deducted from the county's balance. Bradley County crews and equipment and some materials have been used to conduct cleanup and drainage work on the site and the county keeps records of labor, equipment usage and materials used and utilizing FEMA rates is contributing to the intermodal with in-kind work instead of cash. This work is being paid for with Bradley County funds.
Mr. Milton stated that the cash balances of the organization reflect a $75,000.00 payment by the State of Arkansas as appropriated by the state legislature. The seven intermodal authorities in Arkansas, each received $75,000.00 from the state and will continue to do so, as long as the legislature continues to appropriate the funds annually.
Bradley County Judge McKinney told the authority board that a good deal work needs to be done on the site to improved drainage and standing water. He said there is work needed both north and south of the railroad track
The long running issue of the railroad crossing continues to be discussed and debated. The board reviewed a letter to be sent by the authority's engineer to the railroad in an attempt to move the issue forward. The matter concerns the proximity of a rail switch line to the geographic location of the crossing of the authority's onsite road that will cross the tr ack. Either the switch or the road must be moved. There is the question of who will pay for the work. The railroad will not allow the crossing to be completed until the matter is settled.
Other issues were discussed concerning charging rent on use of the authority's side rails and problems with the lack of a qualified work force, especially CDL drivers in the region.
