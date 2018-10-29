JDRF week to end Type 1 Diabetes at the Warren School District!!!

The Warren School District is teaming up with JDRF to help end this terrible disease that affects some of your classmates and millions of other children around the world. This week there will be an event called “Coins for a Cure to make Type 1 into Type None!” Each 1st period classroom at each campus, along with clubs at WHS will try to out raise each other with coins to win a pizza party for the classroom at their respective campus. The challenge will run Monday morning October 29th until Friday evening November 2nd and each campus will select a representative to help present the check to JDRF. All the money will be picked up from each classroom Monday morning November the 5th. The pizzas will be donated by David King at Simple Simons Pizza for the winning classroom at each campus. Any container will do and there is no reason to worry about separating the change because Union bank will count it for us!!!
Now is your opportunity to make a difference in someone else’s life. So please let’s have fun with this great cause and raise money to help end Juvenile Diabetes.
