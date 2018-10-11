Kentrez Davis Dies in Accident

According to the Arkansas State Police, Kentrez Tyree Davis, age 21, was fatally injured in a one-vehicle automobile accident October 10, 2018. Davis was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger traveling north on State Highway 530 when he approached the intersection of State Highway 530 and State Highway 35. According to the report, Davis failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled across State Highway 35, left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned striking several more trees before coming to a rest upside down. Injured in the accident was Keeton Layne Orrell of Monticello.
