Friday, October 26, 2018

Lions Club Conducts Eye Test

Members of the Warren Lions Club visited the pre-school at First Baptist Church in Warren October 18th and conducted eye examines, using a special camera that takes a picture of the eyes.  If any problems are detected, the student is then referred to an optometrist for a full examination.  The Warren Lions Club provides this service throughout Bradley County on a regular basis. 

On the eighteenth, 13 students were checked out and one was referred for a full exam.
at 9:52 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)