Lions Club Paints City Gazebo

Members of the Warren Lions Club gathered Saturday morning, October 13th and painted the Gazebo in the City Park on Martin Street. Some repairs had previously been completed by the city and the club power washed and painted the structure as a community project.
The Gazebo was originally constructed by the Lions Club a number of years ago and has been repainted by the club in the past. It is a major feature of the park along with the train engine, playground equipment and walking track.
