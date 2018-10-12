Lions Club Testing Eyes

Members of the Warren Lions Club were told during their regular meeting, October 10th that the club recently conducted eye tests on 58 students ( 4 and 5 year olds ) at the ABC preschool. Nine of the 58 students were referred for a professional eye exam based upon the results of the test.
The Lions Club will be conducting test at the First Baptist Church preschool on Thursday, October 18th.
The Lions Club will be conducting test at the First Baptist Church preschool on Thursday, October 18th.
No comments:
Post a Comment