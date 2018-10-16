Local Banker Travels to DC

|Back Row Left: Local banker Randy Rawls travels to DC with Arkansas Bankers Association
Local banker Randy Rawls along with the Arkansas Bankers Association recently traveled to Washington DC to meet with regulators and lawmakers to discuss their views on the state of the banking industry today and the direction it is heading. They also sat down with Senator Tom Cotton and Senator John Boozeman to express their thoughts on the same subject. The House was in recess so no representative were in town.
