Meetings Planned For Thursday, October 11th

Three important meetings are planned for Thursday, October 11th in Warren:
1. Arkansas South Tourism Board will meet at 10:00 A.M. at Rob Reep Studio located at
225 S. Main St. Board members from several South Arkansas counties will be in attendance.
2. The planning committee for the Bradley County Health Fair will meet at 11:00 A.M. in the
conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex located on N. Bragg Street.
3. The Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition will meet at 12:00 noon also in the conference
room of the Brunson facility on N. Bragg.
These meeting are open to the public and to individuals and groups that desire to take part in promoting tourism in the region or in support of health education and services.
