Michaela Stanley, age 13, participated in County, District, and State Fairs. She entered items into the creative arts division. Her items included clothing, purses, household linens, holiday needlework, quilts, recycled, pottery, acrylic art, sculpture, juices, vegetables, pickles, and relishes. At County, she received best of show awards in clothing, purses, pickles, and holiday. At State, she received best of show in holiday and hand quilting. She received many other ribbons in addition to these special awards. At the end of all the fairs, she received a total of two grand champion, eight best of show, 35 first place, 14 second place, four third place, two fourth place, and one fifth place. She loves her ribbons, but the best prize is award money. This year she received over $300. The checks received keeps her excited to participate year to year.
Friday, October 26, 2018
Michaela Stanley Wins Big At County, District, and State Fairs
