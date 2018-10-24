Moro Bay Organizing For Christmas Celebration

According to the Moro Bay State Park Facebook Page, area Residents are trying to put together a Christmas Flotilla on the River.
If you have a party barge and are interested in decorating it and being in a floating parade for visitors to view from the park and judge via vote please call Paul McLaughlin at 870-814-9168. If there is enough interest the park will serve hot chocolate and help with the judging via public vote.
To learn more, visit the Moro Bay State Park Facebook Page by CLICKING HERE.
If you have a party barge and are interested in decorating it and being in a floating parade for visitors to view from the park and judge via vote please call Paul McLaughlin at 870-814-9168. If there is enough interest the park will serve hot chocolate and help with the judging via public vote.
To learn more, visit the Moro Bay State Park Facebook Page by CLICKING HERE.
No comments:
Post a Comment