Nominations are Open for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame!

Do you know the great tastes of Arkansas? Submit your favorite food-themed event, place or person today for the 2019 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame!
Nominations close October 31.
Nominations are being accepted at ArkFoodHOF.com in five categories:
• Arkansas Food Hall of Fame – This award recognizes those long-
standing restaurants that have become legendary attractions in
Arkansas.
• Proprietor of the Year – This award honors a chef, cook and/or
restaurant owner in Arkansas who has made significant achievements
in the food industry.
• Food-Themed Event – This award honors a community food-themed
event or festival that makes our state a great place to live and visit.
• People’s Choice – Identifies the public’s favorite. This award is truly
in the hands of Arkansans. The restaurant or food truck that receives
the highest number of votes wins.
• Gone But Not Forgotten – Remembers the collective culinary legacy
of a once-and-always influential Arkansas restaurant that has since
ceased operations.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A SUBMISSION.
Nominations close October 31.
Nominations are being accepted at ArkFoodHOF.com in five categories:
• Arkansas Food Hall of Fame – This award recognizes those long-
standing restaurants that have become legendary attractions in
Arkansas.
• Proprietor of the Year – This award honors a chef, cook and/or
restaurant owner in Arkansas who has made significant achievements
in the food industry.
• Food-Themed Event – This award honors a community food-themed
event or festival that makes our state a great place to live and visit.
• People’s Choice – Identifies the public’s favorite. This award is truly
in the hands of Arkansans. The restaurant or food truck that receives
the highest number of votes wins.
• Gone But Not Forgotten – Remembers the collective culinary legacy
of a once-and-always influential Arkansas restaurant that has since
ceased operations.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A SUBMISSION.
No comments:
Post a Comment