OH! WHAT A NIGHT! FALL FESTIVALMAKES BIG HIT!

Oh! What a Night! Downtown Warren looked like a scene from the movie Halloween Town.
Over a thousand trick or trunkers, parents, and local volunteers filled Main Street Tuesday night for the first Bradley County Family Fall Festival.
Local groups such as churches, Health Coalition, Sheriff's Departmrent, and school groups began preparation at 4:00 p.m. for the events of the evening. One who witnessed the set up said, "I don't think I have ever seen anything so organized." This organization can be attributed to the hard work of all the volunteers but especially to Festival Chairwoman Debbie Spencer and the volunteer acting director of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Denisa Pennington.
Events of the evening began with the Mutt Strutt, a dog contest where canines competed for top dog honors in scariest costume, best trick for a treat, and overall winner. Full results and photos will be posted on salineriverchronicle.com Thursday. The organizer of this event was Coats of Many Colors Grooming Salon.
At 6:00 p.m., trick or treating began. Little Lions, ghosts, princesses, ghouls, and goblins moved safely without fear of traffic on Main Street which had been closed to all traffic from trunk to trunk and store to store gathering treats.
Many participated in the costume contest and scavenger hunt.
The community really came out in support of the event. Patrons such as the Bradley County Medical Center provided water to the crowd. The Bradley County Sheriff's Department and First Baptist Church, between the two of them, cooked and served over 700 hot dogs, some brought games to play, and much more.
The Warren Police Department and Bradlery County Sheriff's Office were out in force patrolling to keep everyone safe.
All events were free except the Spook House fundraiser.
The evening concluded at 8:00 p.m. and clean-up began. Local youth picked up trash while some store owners joined in.
The event which was originally scheduled for Halloween night was moved to Tuesday night due to the prediction of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms. It was a perfect fall evening.
A complete list of vendors and supporters will be posted.
The streets may have been filled with ghosts, but one thing is for sure...WARREN WAS VERY MUCH ALIVE!
|Bradley County Health Coalition at Work
|Is this Brother Gary or is it Tigger?
|Debbie and Doug Spencer...You were Incredible!
|Jessi Reep, owner of Coats of Many Colors Grooming Salon and her mother, Tonya Tinsley of Homer, La. and Stone, Irish Wolf Hound pup (Pony) had fun at the festival.
