Perpetual Flag Program Set to Begin November 11

Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney is teaming up with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to develop a new flag program to honor Bradley County veterans with a perpetual flag display on the Bradley County Court House lawn.
The flags will be full size (3' x 5') polyester flags and cost $35.00. Flags will be numbered. A permanent wooden plaque will be hung inside the court house with the numbers of the flags with the names of the veteran being honored. Veterans will be listed in alphabetical order. A brochure will be developed listing the numbers on the flags and the honoree, so family members can locate their veteran and others. The brochures will be located inside the court house with the plaque and outside the court house in a plastic waterproof box.
Flags will be stored the court house. Judge McKinney will oversee storing and setting u the flags. Flags will continue to be displayed on national holidays such as Memorial Day each year. To preserve the flags, they will be flown for only a week to ten days on each occasion. As flags become worn they will be retired in an official flag retirement ceremony to educate our citizens on the roper way to retire a flag. The Captain Robert Abernathy Chapter DAR will be responsible for purchasing a new flag to replace retired flags.
The flags will first be posted in honor of Veterans Day, November 11, 2018. Applications may be picked up at thre Veterans museum, Bradley County Library or from any DAR member.
