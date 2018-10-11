Practical Nursing Program achieves 5 consecutive years with 100% passage

The Arkansas State Board of Nursing recently congratulated the UAM College of Technology – McGehee 2017 practical nursing class for achieving 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination- Practical Nurse (NCLEX-PN) for 5 consecutive years, from 2014 through 2018.
Mr. Bob Ware, Vice Chancellor for UAM College of Technology-McGehee commented by saying “ Thank you to all of our Practical Nursing Instructors for your hard work and dedication to our nursing students here at UAM College of Technology-McGehee. Also, congratulations to the Practical Nursing Program for five consecutive years of 100 percent pass rate.”
Kim Ray, R.N.,(Practical Nursing Instructor) commented on this achievement by saying “I am very pleased with our students success in obtaining a 100 percent pass rate for five consecutive years. We are currently the only program in the state of Arkansas to be recognized for this achievement. The faculty in our Nursing Department is dedicated to student success. Not only do we strive to equip our students with the knowledge to pass the exam, we also believe that it is imperative for them to perform the skills necessary to efficiently function as a member of the health care team. Our success is attributable to the loyal support of our administration, the community and the healthcare teams.”
