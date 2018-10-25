Re-New-ing Edinburg Asking For Help In Decorating Their Christmas Village

|All photos courtesy of the Re-New-ing Edinburg Facebook Page.
According to the Re-New-ing Edinburg Facebook page, the group is "gearing up for decorating" the "quaint and charming town into a picturesque Christmas village." They are needing unwanted old silk or plastic Christmas trees. The group say they however ask for none of the old 'bristly type.'
For more information you can call 870-918-3181 or send a message to them through their facebook page. Interested people may visit the Re-New-ing Edinburg page by CLICKING HERE
