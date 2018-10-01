News
Monday, October 1, 2018
Retired Teachers Set to Meet Oct. 9
The Bradley County Retired Teacher's Association will meet Tuesday, October 9 at 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church. Call 226-2317 for required lunch reservation.
