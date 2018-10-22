Rotary Brick Street 5K Held Saturday

The 1st Annual Rotary Brick Street 5K was held Saturday, October 20th. Despite the rainy conditions, there were still 35 participants from a wide range of ages. The first place overall male runner was Joseph Garay at 18:14. The first place overall female runner was Paige Stanley at 24:02.
The father/daughter duo of Delfino and Nora Gonzalez won the overall male and female walkers at 46:48 and 46:52, respectively. There were also several other medals awarded according to age groups. The Rotary Club would like to thank Warren Bank and Trust, Union Bank, the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA, and Supervalu for their sponsorships of the race. All proceeds from this race are going to the Imagination Library so thanks to everyone who helped out for this worthy cause.
