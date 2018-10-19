salineriverchronicle.com Endorses Denisa Pennington For Mayor Of Warren

Early voting begins Monday, October 22nd and will be available right up until election day. If you do not vote early, then vote Tuesday, November 6th. The race for Mayor of Warren is critical to the stability, good management, and growth of our City. This is an important election and the voters of Warren should make the effort to vote.
salineriverchronicle.com believes strongly that the voters of Warren should vote for Denisa Pennington as the next Mayor of Warren. We believe this for several reasons. She is the most qualified by every measurement that exists. She has the education, the experience, the temperament and the heart for Warren that are essential for anyone seeking the office of Mayor. This is not even a close call. Denisa grew up in Warren in a working class family. She went to school in Warren and she has worked for years in a paid and volunteer capacity to help Warren progress. She moved for a few years and worked in state economic development, but her family and her heart were always here and she moved back and got right back into volunteer work. The future of Warren is important to her and she understands the job is to manage several million dollars of local and state money, as well as grants and to manage the some 50 plus city employees.
Being Mayor is about leading and working with the six member city council, who sets the budget and sets the policies. It is about doing the job correctly every day and making sure the city operates by law and in fairness to all the people of Warren. It’s about management and the law. It is about telling the truth and not making up ridiculous facts and making brash statements and belittling certain groups of our citizens. It is about skill and care.
Vote for Denisa Pennington for Mayor of Warren! She is "Dedicated to Progress." This is a serious and important vote.
