School Board Conducts Business

The Warren School Board met Monday night for their monthly meeting. After adopting minutes of September 10 and September 25, they moved into executive session.
Upon returning from executive session, the board president, Jerry Daniels, announced that no action was taken in executive session.
Other items of business included the approving of the Driver's Education Standards of Assurance, the Minority Teacher and Administration Recruitment Plan, as well as the Statement of Assurance Every Student Success Act-Supplement not Supplant Demonstration of Compliance. They also approved the Arkansas Department of education Statement of Assurance for Standards of Accreditation and Act 1220-Approval of Resolution of Review of 5% Employee Increases,
After approving the financial report, thye heard a short report from Superintendent Bryan Cornish.
The administrators presented the Annual Report to the Public.
