SE Community Action Board Meets In McGehee

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board meet in McGehee, Arkansas Tuesday, October 16th for their monthly board meeting. The board was presented numerous financial and program reports. A great amount of time was spent talking about the hiring of a consultant to help the agency create improvements to the Headstart and CSBG programs. The agency needs to work on doing an improved job of striving to help families and individuals, who need services, to move out of poverty and into the work force. The consultant is to help develop ideas and strategies for moving people into the middle class economically. The board voted to move forward with the consultants work. Some board members voiced concern that the effort began without the board's vote of approval.
Three new board members were seated. Those include:
*Andrew Tolbert-Bradley County, Private Sector
*Rick Matheney-Ashley County, Low Income Sector
*Dr. Chris Allen-Drew County, Private Sector
The board has decided to continue the board meeting October 30th in the conference room at the headquarters in Warren at 1:00 P.M. to continue several items of business.
Three new board members were seated. Those include:
*Andrew Tolbert-Bradley County, Private Sector
*Rick Matheney-Ashley County, Low Income Sector
*Dr. Chris Allen-Drew County, Private Sector
The board has decided to continue the board meeting October 30th in the conference room at the headquarters in Warren at 1:00 P.M. to continue several items of business.
No comments:
Post a Comment