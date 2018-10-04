SEACAC Drew County Meeting

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will conduct a community meeting to elect a board member for the Drew – County Private Sector of SEACAC board of directors. The meeting will be held on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Southeast Arkansas Regional Library, located at 114 West Jefferson Avenue, Monticello, AR. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend. SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties in Southeast Arkansas.
