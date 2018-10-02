SEACAC to Conduct Bradley County Meeting

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will conduct a community meeting to elect a board member for the Bradley – County Private Sector of SEACAC board of directors. The meeting will be held at the old National Guard Armory and will begin at 7:00 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties in Southeast Arkansas
