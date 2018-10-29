Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center 40 Years Old

|Mark Wargo, Mayor Bryant Martin, and John Lipton
A good crowd was on hand Friday, October 26 for a celebration of 40 years of service by the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center. Dana Harvey served as Mistress of Ceremonies. The Warren high School Color Guard presented the colors. Bro. Phillip Faris, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren gave the invocation. The welcome was presented by Dana Harvey on behalf of Superintendent Mark Wargo, who was present but recovering from surgery. Warren Mayor Bryan Martin read a proclamation from the City of Warren honoring the HDC. Former Speaker of the Arkansas House John M. Lipton spoke. He talked about the history of securing the Center in Warren. Mr. Lipton was the State Representative for this area when the facility was authorized by the state. Tenured staff and volunteers were then recognized.
The SEAHDC serves almost 100 clients and employees over 200. It is a 24 hour a day, seven days a week care and treatment facility. It serves some of the most needy individuals and families in our state. It provides care and training. Our entire state is served by the Center.
The Center sits on property once the home of the Walkers Institute, a school sponsored by the AME Church for African-American students. The site was purchased by the people of Warren and donated to the State of Arkansas. The Southeast HDC is one of five in Arkansas.
