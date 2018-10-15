Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Host Statewide Democratic Party Candidates October 24th

The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club is pleased to announce it will host Democratic candidates for statewide office at its upcoming meeting. The meeting will take place Wednesday, October 24th at the Monticello Western Sizzlin at 12 p.m. The forum-style meeting will include several Democratic candidates running for state constitutional offices such as the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Jared Henderson, as well as Hayden Shamel, candidate for the 4th U.S. House District of Arkansas.
“We are pleased to serve as an outlet for these candidates to communicate with the people of southeast Arkansas,” said John Davis, chairman of the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club. “The SEARK Political Animals Club is and always will be non-partisan and aims to raise awareness of political issues and enhance civic engagement in our region. In addition to inviting Democratic candidates, we have also reached out to Republican candidates for the same offices, but they have not yet been able to settle on a date during this busy time of the campaign season.”
The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club is a non-partisan group for individuals in Southeast Arkansas who seek civil discussion of political and policy issues impacting our region, state, and nation. There are no membership fees to join the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club, and all are welcome. If you are planning to attend, RSVP by emailing John Davis at searkpoliticalanimals@gmail.com or call (870) 460-1189.
