Southeast Political Animals Host Forum

The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club met Wednesday, October 24th at the Western Sizzlin in Monticello. The club is a non-partisan organization that allows a forum for political discourse and education. It is open to everyone in Southeast Arkansas. There are no dues. The club tries to meet quarterly.
Several Democratic candidates for statewide office were present for the lunch time meeting and were allowed to make brief comments and a short time was provided for the audience to ask questions. The event lasted just over an hour.
On hand to speak was:
*Jared Henderson-Candidate for Governor
*Susan Inman-Candidate for Secretary of State
*Mike Lee-Candidate for Attorney General
*Larry Williams-Candidate for Land Commissioner
Also present was a spokesperson for Hayden Shamel, Candidate for Congress from the 4th District.
There was a good crowd on hand to listen to the comments and ask questions.
According to Dr. John Davis, Chairman of the Club, Republican Candidates have been invited to hold a forum. So far, efforts have been unsuccessful due to schedules.
