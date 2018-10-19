Supreme Court Derails Issue One, Upholds Issue Five

The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that Issue One, to be voted on during the upcoming election, is disqualified from being considered. This means the votes for or against will not be counted and the proposed amendment is dead as currently proposed. Issue One dealt with contingency fees, lawsuit damages and rules of the court. It was commonly referred to as "tort reform." Among other things it would put caps on personal liability lawsuits.
The Court also ruled that Issue Five, the increase in the state minimum wage, was constitutional and the votes will be counted. If the issue passes it will increase the Arkansas minimum wage over a three year period.
