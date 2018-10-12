News
Friday, October 12, 2018
Telephone woes again...
Once again, the area is having telehone difficulties. It seems as though cell phone to land line connections are having difficulty in the Warren and Monticello area Friday afternoon and evening.
at
6:20 PM
