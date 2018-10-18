Tricia West, Phil Wallace, Tim West, And Tyler West Set To Play A Free Concert October 27 At Rob Reep Studio On Main Street

Members of the band Fortunate Sons +1, Tricia Vanderzwalm West and Phil Wallace, along with musicians Tim West and Tyler West are set to play a free concert Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 7pm to 8pm at the Rob Reep Studio at 225 S. Main St. in Warren as part of "Music On Main."
"Music On Main" is an increasingly popular event that has developed at the new art studio of artist Rob Reep which opened in July. The event is put on monthly in an effort to provide artistic entertainment to the local community. "We want people to know that there are things to do on Main Street in Warren on a Saturday evening," said owner Rob Reep. "I know there is still a lot of work to be done to revitalize the Main Street area, but events such as "Music On Main" and the Halloween Trunk Or Treat(set for October 31) are a good start," he continued.
The musical event being put on October 27 is the third installment of the monthly program. In the first two months over 40 people have attended each event, with even more expected for the upcoming concert. It feels like a coffee house type show, with a relaxed atmosphere. Popcorn and drinks are available for purchase, but attending the concert is completely free. Attendees are encouraged to tip the musicians.
If you would like more information about this free "Music On Main" concert, please visit the facebook event page by CLICKING HERE.
No comments:
Post a Comment