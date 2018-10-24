The Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society is continuing its Fall Speaker Series on Tuesday, November 6. Dr. Carl Drexler, Station Archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station will talk about the ongoing research at Pea Ridge National Military Park in northwest Arkansas. The March, 1862, Battle of Pea Ridge was the most important battle ever fought on Arkansas soil. Dr. Drexler details how archeology betters our understanding of the engagement through excavation and historical research. From Broad Ridge to Leetown and Foster’s Field, he will discuss what archeology tell us about this great battle.
Uncovering Pea Ridge: Archeology and Arkansas’s Biggest Battlefield
Dr. Carl G. Drexler, SAU Research Station, Arkansas Archeological Survey
College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources conference room, UAM
Tuesday, November 6 at 6:30 PM
Dr. Carl Drexler is a Research Station Archeologist with the Southern Arkansas University Research Station of the Arkansas Archeological Survey. He earned a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA and his M.A. from the University of Nebraska. He has been working in Arkansas since 2001 on domestic and military sites, including the battlefield of Pea Ridge. His research interests include conflict archeology, spatial analysis, and historical archeology of the U.S. South and Midwest.
The Tunican Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society is a group of people interested in the archeology and history of Arkansas. Members work with the UAM Research Station of the Arkansas Archeological Survey to document and preserve Arkansas's cultural heritage and to foster and encourage interest in the preservation of sites and artifacts. The Chapter holds a monthly speaker series on the first Tuesday of each month through the Fall 2018 semester. These events are also sponsored by the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the UAM Research Station of the Arkansas Archeological Survey.
This event is free and open to the public.
