Warren Police Department Arrest Report For October 19-21, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty.
Jessie Oliver / 6 Walnut Ct., Warren, AR / DOB 10-19-18 / BCSO Warrant on 10-19-18
Cristian Torres / 228 Midway R. Apt 228, Monticello, AR / DOB 5-1-95 / Driving on suspended license, ran stop sign, and drinking on hwy on 10-20-18
Ken Roberson / 401 Elm, Warren, AR / DOB not listed / Careless & prohibited driving, and ran stop sign on 10-21-18
