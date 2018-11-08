Thursday, November 8, 2018

72nd Annual Bradley County 4-H Awards Dinner

The 72nd Annual Bradley County 4-H Awards Dinner, sponsored by Warren Bank and Trust Company, was held Monday evening, November 5th in the Activities Center of Immanuel Baptist Church.  A large crowd of 4-H participants, family members and guest were present.  It was the 72nd year the Dinner has been sponsored by Warren Bank & Trust. 

The Host for the evening was Avery Weaver.  The invocation was given by Madison McGhee.  A wonderful meal was enjoyed.  The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were recited and the National Anthem was sung by Tricia West.  Remarks were made by Brooke Clanton, Agri Program Manager for the Arkansas Agriculture Department.  Brooke is a former participant in the Bradley County 4-H program. 

Awards were presented by Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Sciences and John Gavin, County Extension Agent-Staff Chair.  Special awards were given and a PowerPoint presentation was watched.  Door prizes were then handed out.

Michaela Stanley was named 4-H Member of the Year and Kathy Williams was named 4-H Volunteer of the Year.
at 9:07 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)