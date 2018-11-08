The 72nd Annual Bradley County 4-H Awards Dinner, sponsored by Warren Bank and Trust Company, was held Monday evening, November 5th in the Activities Center of Immanuel Baptist Church. A large crowd of 4-H participants, family members and guest were present. It was the 72nd year the Dinner has been sponsored by Warren Bank & Trust.
The Host for the evening was Avery Weaver. The invocation was given by Madison McGhee. A wonderful meal was enjoyed. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were recited and the National Anthem was sung by Tricia West. Remarks were made by Brooke Clanton, Agri Program Manager for the Arkansas Agriculture Department. Brooke is a former participant in the Bradley County 4-H program.
Awards were presented by Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Sciences and John Gavin, County Extension Agent-Staff Chair. Special awards were given and a PowerPoint presentation was watched. Door prizes were then handed out.
Michaela Stanley was named 4-H Member of the Year and Kathy Williams was named 4-H Volunteer of the Year.
