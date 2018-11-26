Arrest Report: November 26, 2018

Albert Knight, 569 S. Vine St., Cotton Plant, AR, age 64, Domestic Battery 3rd (11-21-18)
Yamika Ware, 17 Meadowview St., Warren, AR, age 34,arrested on warrant Warren Police Department and Monticello Police Department (11-22-18)
Cameron D. Moore, 428 S. Bowser Rd., Monticello, AR, age 19, arrested on warrant Monticello (11-23-18)
Miguel Strong, 221 Old Simpson Rd., Fountain Hill, AR, age 19, charged with driving on suspended license and fictitious tags (11-23-18)
Cody L. Donley, 602 Cherry St., Warren, AR, age 21, arrested on bench warrant out of Monticello (11-25-18)
Brandon Reid Guilliland, 112 Leggett Dr., Warren, AR, age arrested on warrant City of Warren (11-25-18)
Adam Marcus Ward, 515 Sturgis St., Warren, AR, age 25, internet stalking of child warrant (11-35-18)
James Matt Raper, 37 Rea Circle, Warren, AR, age 50, jail detention (11-26-18)
Yamika Ware, 17 Meadowview St., Warren, AR, age 34,arrested on warrant Warren Police Department and Monticello Police Department (11-22-18)
Cameron D. Moore, 428 S. Bowser Rd., Monticello, AR, age 19, arrested on warrant Monticello (11-23-18)
Miguel Strong, 221 Old Simpson Rd., Fountain Hill, AR, age 19, charged with driving on suspended license and fictitious tags (11-23-18)
Cody L. Donley, 602 Cherry St., Warren, AR, age 21, arrested on bench warrant out of Monticello (11-25-18)
Brandon Reid Guilliland, 112 Leggett Dr., Warren, AR, age arrested on warrant City of Warren (11-25-18)
Adam Marcus Ward, 515 Sturgis St., Warren, AR, age 25, internet stalking of child warrant (11-35-18)
James Matt Raper, 37 Rea Circle, Warren, AR, age 50, jail detention (11-26-18)
No comments:
Post a Comment