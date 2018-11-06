Attention: Bradley County Solid Waste Customers

In order to celebrate Veterans Day, Bradley County Solid Waste will not run on Monday, November 12. Monday's route will be picked up on Tuesday, November 13.
The landfill will be closed on Monday, November 12.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, November 12.
Thank you,
Klay McKinney, Bradley County Judge
