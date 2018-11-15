Thursday, November 15, 2018

Bradley County Block Builders Presents Lumberjack Basketball Quilt For Fundraiser

(L to R)  Wanda Carr, Kathy Williams, Christina Stanley,  Daysha Matthews, Rhonda Robbins, and Carol Murphy
At the November meeting of the Bradley Block Builders Quilt Club, held in the home of Jonalyn Reep, members of the Warren Lumberjack Basketball Booster Club were presented with a quilt to be used to raise funds for their group.  The full-bed, orange and black quilt was made from squares submitted by each club member, then assembled and quilted by club member Wanda Carr.

Present to receive the quilt was booster club president Daysha Matthews and member Christina Stanley. The quilt club is a project club of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service and donates time and gifts of quilts to deserving groups and individuals in our community. The club offers opportunities to win two of their quilts each year with the Pink Tomato Quilt and the Christmas Quilt.   Donations generated from these quilts fund the club's many community projects.  The Christmas quilt will be given away following the Bradley County Christmas parade Sunday, December 2, at 4:30 pm. Opportunities to win may be purchased from club members.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting the extension office.
