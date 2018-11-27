Bradley County Medical Center Receives National Recognition for Performance Leadership in Outcomes from NOSORH

WARREN, Ark., (11/27/18) – Recently, as part of the celebration of National Rural Health Day, Bradley County Medical Center announced it has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in Outcomes, reflecting top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation.
“I am very pleased with the work that the staff at BCMC has done in order to be recognized for overall excellence in Outcomes,” CEO Steve Henson said. “We continually strive to improve ourselves in order that we may better serve our communities and this is a fine example of our commitment.”
BCMC was one of just five hospitals in Arkansas to receive the recognition for overall excellence in Outcomes from the organization.
The Performance Leadership Awards are determined each year using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from public data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars to derive a single overall percentile rating for all Critical Access Hospitals and Rural & Community Hospitals. The Performance Leadership Awards spotlight top performance in the areas of Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.
“National Rural Health Day provides the ideal opportunity to spotlight the power of rural and recognize those facilities excelling in Quality, Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We’re thrilled to partner with NOSORH on this program and commend this year’s recipients who are working diligently to provide quality care within their communities.”
