Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 2019 T-Shirt Design Contest Now Open

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Executive Committee is accepting submissions for the 2019 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival T-shirt design contest. The winning entry may be used as the official design to be printed on the 2019 T-shirt, and/or on souvenirs, posters, brochures, and other media used to publicize the 2019 festival. All sales will go to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival and the winner’s original artwork will become the property of BCPTF. Incorporation of elements representing the rich heritage of the festival are encouraged.
Judging: Three finalists will be selected from all entries. The final winner will be selected from the top three finalists. Contest winner will be notified by the committee.
Award: The winning artist will receive $200 and the first t-shirt of the 2019 festival.
Entry Deadline: Friday, December 14, 2018
Entry forms may be picked up at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce or may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com
