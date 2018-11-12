Bradley County Rural Fire Responds to House Fire

The Bradley County Rural Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5:45 p.m., October 31, at 744 Bradley 19, the home of Jennifer Ashcraft. Upon arrival the firemen observed smoke exiting the southwest bedroom window. They made their initial attack on the fire through that window until firefighters could suit up. Upon entry, it was determined the fire as mostly confined to the bedroom and a bath . After the fire was extinguished, the bed had been consumed by the fire and a nearly three-foot hole had urned through the floor.
The resident was away from home for a short period of time, and the fire was discovered by a passerby.
The cause is undetermined at this time. There were cell phone an possible other chargers around the bed area.
The Bradley County Rural Fire Department was assisted by the County Line Fire Department in automatic aid.
