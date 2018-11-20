City Ways & Means Committee Approves Budget Recommendation, Includes Substantial Raise For Police Officers

The Warren City Council Ways and Means Committee met Monday, November 19th to finalize a recommended budget to be presented to the full city council for 2019. The committee had met several times previously to work on the budget. They met with Mayor Martin, who had submitted his recommendations and worked up proposed numbers based upon request made by the committee. The budget includes all city departments and all city expenditures in the general fund and street fund. The time period covers January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.
Included in the budget, as proposed, are day to day operational cost and capital expenditures. It provides health insurance for individual employees with the city paying 90% of the premium. The total budget as proposed for the general and street expenditures equals $3,325,522.00. This does not include grants the city may receive from the state and federal government.
The major points of discussion revolved around salary increases for city employees. The final budget, as proposed includes a 2% increase for all city employees and elected officials, excluding city council members. It also includes an approximately 7% increase for all police officers and some other employee merit raises. Increasing the pay for policemen has been a priority for the Mayor and city council in order to secure and retain trained officers. Policemen will continue to receive hazardous pay, vacation pay, in accordance to state law and a uniform allowance.
The budget as approved by the committee includes some new sanitation equipment and other needed items for various departments. Also funded by the budget is $5,000.00 for the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
The overall budget contains a small estimated surplus. It is a balanced budget for 2019. The committee, along with Council Member Zack Burks, who attended portions of past meetings and the entire meeting of November 19th, voiced their support for the city to continue to pursue economic development. Mr. Burks mentioned ways he felt that could be done.
The Ways and Means Committee consists of Council Members Dorothy Henderson ( Chairperson), Emily Moseley and Jancy Cobb. Mayor-Elect Denisa Pennington attended the final two meetings of the committee. She was briefed on the budget and allowed to make comments to the committee.
