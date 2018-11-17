City Ways & Means Committee Meets

The Warren City Council Ways & Means Committee met Thursday, November 15th in the Municipal Courtroom of the Warren Municipal Building. Present were Chairperson Dorothy Henderson and Council Members Emily Moseley and Jancy Cobb, who are members of the committee. Council Member Zack Burks also was present for a portion of the meeting. Mayor Bryan, who is working to submit a proposed budget for 2019 in accordance to law, was on hand to answer questions and Mayor-Elect Denisa Pennington was present. She was given a copy of all budgetary information and was allowed to make comments and ask questions.
Len Blaylock, III, Executive Director of the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation addressed the committee and asked the city to renew the contract with BCEDC in the amount of $75,000.00 per year. A letter was presented by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce requesting continued funding by the city.
Mayor Martin went over budget request by the various departments and made several recommendations. He is proposing a 2% raise for all city employees plus some selected raises and a larger raise for law enforcement certified personnel. He ask for direction from the committee as to the size raise they desire to grant to police officers within the budget constraints. He told the committee the council will have to set priorities. There appears to be strong support by the council and Mayor Martin to increase pay for certified policemen.
Chairperson Henderson indicated she believed the Council is strongly supportive of continuing economic development in some fashion. Another committee meeting is set for Monday afternoon, November 19th at 4:30 P.M.
