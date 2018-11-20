City/County Thanksgiving Schedules

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed Thursday, November 22nd and Friday, November 23rd for Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage pickup either day. The City transfer station will also be closed.
Also closed on the 22nd and 23rd will be the county courthouse and the county landfill. There will be no county garbage collection on the 22nd or 23rd. The route for Thursday the 22nd will be collected on Wednesday the 21st and the route for Friday the 23rd will be picked up on Monday the 26th.
The City of Warren Emergency Services Center ( police and fire ) will be open and staffed both days.
