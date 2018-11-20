Come Watch the Flotilla at Moro Bay

At dusk (around 5:30pm), on Saturday December 8th you can gather around the banks of the river at Moro Bay State Park and watch the parade of boats all decked out with lights come down the Ouachita River. The judge’s table will be located on the Marina at Moro Bay State Park and the Park will be serving Hot Chocolate at no charge. This is the 1st year for this event and we are expecting a spectacular parade of lights. This will be lots of fun for the whole family to enjoy and will definitely get you in the Christmas spirit (Weather Permitting)!
If you would like to enter your party barge or boat for $20 and have a chance of winning up to $1000 (winnings based on number of boats that enter). The flotilla meeting for registration will be at The Point restaurant, Hwy 600 S, Jersey, AR 71651 (Near Moro Bay State Park) on Sunday, November 25th at 5:30 p.m. If you can’t make the meeting and would still like to register a boat contact Paul McLaughlin at (870)-814-9168.
