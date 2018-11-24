Community Action Elects Officers

Board Members of the South East Arkansas Community Action Board met for their monthly board meeting November 20th at the agency headquarters in Warren. Minutes from the September regular board meeting, the October regular board meeting and a called meeting in October were not ready for approval. This caused some concern by several board members and that concern was voiced by Andrew Tolbert of Bradley County. He indicated that minutes should be promptly prepared and ready for review prior to each board meeting, so members can review them before the next meeting. The board chairman stated their has been issues as to who was to keep the minutes. Mr. Tolbert stated a staff member or someone designated should keep minutes and prepare them.
The board then had a lengthy discussion as to when new officers should be elected. They moved forward and conducted the election. The following were selected:
*Board Chairman-Pastor Haney, Chicot County
*Vice Chairman-Rick Mathney, Ashley County
*Secretary-Angela Meeks, Bradley County
*Treasurer-Chris Allen, Drew County
*Parliamentarian-Andrew Tolbert, Bradley County
Note; Several members were nominated for positions and declined to be nominated.
The board discussed for some time conducting a retreat, which has been done over the years in order for the board to receive training and plan. It was suggested to travel to Hot Springs. Board Member, Darryl Johnson of Ashley County voiced concerns over the retreat process and spending money to travel. The board finally decided to have the retreat at the headquarters in Warren.
Committee reports were given and the HS Quality Improvement Plan, 2019-20 Head Start Grant and CSBG 4th Quarter Report were presented and acted upon as needed.
