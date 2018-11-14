County Announces Thanksgiving Schedule

The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed on November 22nd and 23rd for the Thanksgiving Holiday
Bradley County Solid Waste Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule:
Bradley County Solid Waste will not run on Thursday or Friday November 22nd and 23rd. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday November 21st and Friday’s route will be picked up on Monday November 26th.
The Bradley County Landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Thank you,
Klay Mckinney Bradley County Judge
