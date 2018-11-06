Denisa Pennington Elected Warren Mayor + Full Local Election Results

Below is the full local election vote totals for Bradley County:
Banks Alderman, Position 3:
Ronnie Via - 24
Gary P. Smith - 20
Banks Alderman, Position 4:
Kayla Adams - 29
Kathy Hall - 15
US Congress District 4:
Representative Bruce Westerman - 1831
Hayden Catherine Shamel - 934
Tom Canada - 70
Governor:
Governor Asa Hutchinson - 1904
Jared Henderson - 866
Mark West - 80
Lieutenant Governor:
Lt. Governor Tim Griffin - 1866
Anthony Bland - 896
Frank Gilbert - 82
Attorney General:
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge - 1822
Mike Lee - 976
Kerry Hicks - 69
Secretary of State:
John Thurston Commissioner of State Lands - 1802
Susan Inman - 985
Christopher Olson - 61
State Treasurer:
Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan - 1907
Ashley Ewald - 798
Auditor of State:
Auditor Andrea Lea - 1929
David E. Dinwiddle - 772
Commissioner of State Lands:
Tommy Land - 1703
Larry Williams - 1075
T.J. Campbell - 69
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3:
State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson - 1506
David Sterling - 1103
Constitutional Amendments:
Issue No. 4:
For - 2208
Against - 551
Issue No. 5:
For - 1891
Against - 963
Warren Mayor:
Denisa Pennington - 1,084
Carlos Yepes - 122
Donn Baker - 84
County Clerk:
Karen H. Belin - 1611
Tanya Renee' Gardner - 1242
County Treasurer:
Diane Wesson - 1523
Stephanie Bigham - 1337
Warren Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2:
Emily L. Moseley - 278
Tommy McLemore - 180
Banks Mayor:
Keeton Hudson - 33
Shirley K. Smith - 11
Banks Alderman, Position 2:
Whiney Matthews - 25
Bobby Hagler - 16
