Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Denisa Pennington Elected Warren Mayor + Full Local Election Results

Below is the full local election vote totals for Bradley County:

Warren Mayor:

Denisa Pennington - 1,084
Carlos Yepes - 122
Donn Baker - 84


County Clerk:

Karen H. Belin - 1611
Tanya Renee' Gardner - 1242


County Treasurer:

Diane Wesson - 1523
Stephanie Bigham - 1337


Warren Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2:

Emily L. Moseley - 278
Tommy McLemore - 180


Banks Mayor:

Keeton Hudson - 33
Shirley K. Smith - 11


Banks Alderman, Position 2:

Whiney Matthews - 25
Bobby Hagler - 16


Banks Alderman, Position 3:

Ronnie Via - 24
Gary P. Smith - 20


Banks Alderman, Position 4:

Kayla Adams - 29
Kathy Hall - 15


US Congress District 4:

Representative Bruce Westerman - 1831
Hayden Catherine Shamel - 934
Tom Canada - 70


Governor:

Governor Asa Hutchinson - 1904
Jared Henderson - 866
Mark West - 80


Lieutenant Governor:

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin - 1866
Anthony Bland - 896
Frank Gilbert - 82


Attorney General:

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge - 1822
Mike Lee - 976
Kerry Hicks - 69


Secretary of State:

John Thurston Commissioner of State Lands - 1802
Susan Inman - 985
Christopher Olson - 61


State Treasurer:

Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan - 1907
Ashley Ewald - 798


Auditor of State:

Auditor Andrea Lea - 1929
David E. Dinwiddle - 772


Commissioner of State Lands:

Tommy Land - 1703
Larry Williams - 1075
T.J. Campbell - 69


State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3:

State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson - 1506
David Sterling - 1103


Constitutional Amendments:

 Issue No. 4:

For - 2208
Against - 551


Issue No. 5:

For - 1891
Against - 963
